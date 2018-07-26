Police officer in Midland Savings & Loans brutality remanded

Accra Circuit Court has remanded the police who brutalized a female customer of the Shiashie branch of the Midlands Savings and Loans in Accra.
Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor (aka Skalla) was charged with assault but pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Court, presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye therefore remanded him to reappear on August 8, 2018.
Background
Lance Corporal Amanor was captured in a viral video assaulting a 36-year-old, Patience Osafo, whilst she was carrying a baby at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans.
Moment after the video went viral, members of the public expressed outrage over the incident and subsequently, the policeman was arrested and placed in custody whilst investigations into the case started.
The policeman was seen using an umbrella to hit the woman, who is carrying a baby, and then he hits her with his hand and drags her on the floor all the while that she wails and cries.
According to Patience Osafo, she has been saving at Midland Savings and managed to accumulate GHS₵270.
So on Friday, July 13, 2018, she decided to go and withdraw same as other customers were doing because she was broke and had borrowed some monies.
She claimed that after waiting for the whole day, the money was not given to her and was asked to come back on Monday, July 16.
On Monday, Patience Osafo said she went there in the morning and waited the whole day and still did not get her money with the explanation that, there was a network challenge.
According to her, on Tuesday and Wednesday, she was still not given the money after waiting the whole day.
On all occasions, she was asked to leave the banking hall for the office to be closed after the close of the day's work.
So on Thursday, when she arrived at the bank at about 7:30 am and waited till about 4 pm, she vowed not to leave until the money was paid because she was broke.
She said it was during her protestations at about 4:30 pm that the police officer was invited to pull her out and it resulted in the scuffle and the assault.
However, she added that, after the incident, all her savings totalling GHS270 was paid in full.
