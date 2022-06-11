Police officer interdicted over viral smoking video

The Police Administration has interdicted Sergeant Isaac Sowah Nii, stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command, who was captured in uniform smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.
A police statement revealed that investigations are ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action.
In addition, he would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.
The viral video which captured the police officer smoking an unknown substance in public in his uniform has been met with several reactions from the public.