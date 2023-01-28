Police officer who died in fire with family laid to rest

The police officer who died with his family in a fire outbreak at Apromase in the Ashanti Region has been laid to rest.
Senior Officers from the Ghana Police Service, relatives, and the Police fraternity attended the funeral at Adomfe in the Asanti Akyem South Municipality to bid farewell to the late Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi.
His wife, 32-year-old Millicent Akyaa Agyei, and the three-month-old child, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo who died in the incident were also buried.
Relatives and colleagues of the late police officer and his wife broke down in tears when their remains were being taken to the cemetery at Adomfe.
The coffin of the late police officer was draped in a Ghana Police Service flag with a service cap placed on it.
Both coffins were escorted by Senior Police Officers in a procession and a final gun salute at the cemetery to honour the late officer.
The household of Police Sergeant, Owusu Asante Baafi perished in the fire incident which engulfed their residence at Apromase on January 16.
The deceased who was with the anti-armed robbery squad together with his wife Millicent Agyei and their child died in the fire.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined