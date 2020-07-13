Police provide information on emerging robbery trend in Kumasi

The Ghana Police Service has provided information on emerging robbery trend in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
According to the statement from the service, the suspects often target people who have gone to withdraw cash from the bank. The suspects lurk around the bank premises and use motorbikes to trail unsuspecting victims and then rob them of their money at the least opportune time.
The police command, therefore, advise the public, particularly those who go to withdraw huge sums of money from financial institutions to take the following precautionary measures in order not to fall prey to the activities of these nefarious characters;
The use of electronic transfers, institutions withdrawing huge sums should request a police escort.
