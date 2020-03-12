Police to hold mass burial for 120 unidentified bodies

The Ghana Police Service will hold a mass burial for 120 unidentified and unclaimed bodies at the hospital mortuary.
The exercise according to the police service is to decongest the hospital's mortuary.
The unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.
The mass burial will be carried out on bodies covering November 2019 to present.
The statement further called on the general public to contact the pathology department of the Police Hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search.