Preserve Amissah-Arthur's Legacy- Haruna Iddrisu tells Gov't

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has admonished government to preserve the legacy of the late Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.
Mr. Iddrisu who spoke to PrimeNewsGhana after paying his last respects at the filing past ceremony revealed that he was impressed with the State Burial given the late Amissah-Arthur by President Akufo-Addo.
"With what I have seen today, I am encouraged and impressed. And I would like to thank President Akufo-Addo for giving him a befitting State burial...He deserves it.", he said.
The Minority Leader proposed that there should be a national monument to further eulogize the late Vice President and preserve his legacy as a man of integrity and impact.
"I believe there should be a national monument to further eulogize and memorize his life. He sacrificed a lot. Kwesi Amissah-Arthur served government up till his exit, his integrity was intact and never ever questioned.", Mr. Iddrisu stressed.
Several top officials, including politicians, trooped to the Accra International Conference center on Thursday, July 26, 2018, to have a last glimpse of the mortal remains of their comrade, Mr. Amissah-Arthur.
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Anita Desoso, Koku Anyidoho, James Avedzi, Alhassan Suhuyini, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Adam Mutawakilu and Inusah Fuseini were part of the group in attendance.
A burial service will be held at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, July 27, 2018.
Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.
Watch Video below