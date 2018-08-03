Presidential bodyguard shoves old man to the floor

A presidential bodyguard has punched to the floor an old man who tried to get a handshake from the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while in his car.
In a 33-second viral video on social media, the man is seen forcefully trying to get a handshake from the President, but even before he could get closer, he was heavily pushed and crashed to the floor by the bodyguard.
The man is seen confidently inching towards the president’s car chanting “Nana Nie” before he was met by that brutal push that crashed him to the floor.
The President was ready to give the old man a handshake and he was distrubbed after the shove which sent the man down.
However, opinions expressed on social media are divided because some believe the security guy acted professionally others think otherwise.
