Prez. Akufo-Addo to give account of lockdown directives on April 5

President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow April 5, 2020, give an account of the progress of the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
This was disclosed by the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
The address is expected to be made at 6:00pm.
The President according to Oppong Nkrumah will account to the country for what has been done so far these past 7 days of the partial lockdown.
He added that the President will give an indication of the kind of report that will be given to the public.
The President today extended the closure of Ghana's borders by 2 weeks.
READ ALSO : Prez. Akufo-Addo extends closure of Ghana's borders
He said this has become necessary as it ensures that Ghana does not import more cases.
So far Ghana has recorded 205 cases with 5 deaths so far.
A two weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi is in effect.