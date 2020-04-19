Prez. Akufo-Addo lifts restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the three weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
The President in his 7th address to the nation said after several consultations with the medical authorities IT became necessary to lift the restriction of movement.
President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced a 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi but extended by another week which was supposed to end tomorrow.
"With several consultations, I hereby lift the three weeks restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi"
He also expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the sacrifices they have made in this lockdown period.
He also thanked individuals and organisations for the donations they have made to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The total COVID-19 cases in the country currently stand at 1,042 and that was announced by the President in his address on April 19, 2020.
The good news is 99 people have recovered so far but some 9 persons have passed on.
Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.