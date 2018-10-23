''Prof.Obiri Danso must be blamed''- KNUST alumni lawyer

A lawyer and an alumni of the University Hall, KNUST, who led the suit against the conversion of the hall into a mixed-sex hall, Stephen Asante Bekoe, is blaming the recent violent protests at the University on what he describes as a systematic failure from the school’s authorities.
According to him, the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Obiri Danso should be blamed for the violent protests that occurred in the school on Monday.
Speaking on Citi News, monitored by Prime News Ghana, Mr. Asante Bekoe said the protests were not only as a result of the brutalizing of students by the School’s security but also due to other unfavorable decisions taken by the school’s management including the Vice-Chancellor.
“I blame the Vice-Chancellor, for everything happening now and I must be honest,” he said.
He also refuted claims that the students were triggered by the conversion of the single-sex halls into mixed halls.
“I saw females as part of the demonstration. So clearly it has got nothing to do with the hall conversion.”
He also explained that the demonstrations were peaceful until the Vice-Chancellor sent in Police and Military men to disrupt the protests''.
“It’s becoming too oppressive and suppressive. They started peacefully, all of a sudden buses and armor cars and whatever with policemen and this time soldiers came in. They started firing shots… Both males and females were all involved, but the numbers had blocked the entrance, that was it. They had not touched any property at the time. It was when the policemen and soldiers came in at the invitation by the vice-chancellor and they started firing and the students said we will throw our lives on board,” he said.
READ ALSO :KNUST chaos: Vice Chancellor should be blamed - NYA
Meanwhile, due to the development, students, except foreign nationals of the school have been asked to vacate the school premises by midday on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
The school will be closed down indefinitely. Also, the Council has imposed a 12 -hour curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, which took effect on Monday.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana