Prospective NSS personnel to pay GHS40 for PIN codes

Prospective National Service Personnel have been directed to pay a sum of GHS40 to the National Service Scheme prior to the activation of their pin codes.
The Service in a statement issued on Monday May 7, 2018, by the Public Affairs Directorate of the NSS noted that, the GHS40 charge is to facilitate the issuance of National Service Personnel Association Dues, Service Personnel ID cards and online registration and processing fee.
The management of the National Service urged prospective personnel to disregard any accusation of the current team for wrong doing with regard to the amount charged. The fee, according to the statement, has not been increased since 2005.
The National Service Scheme (NSS) in a bid to prevent fraud has introduced a new system of registration where all service registration by personnel will be done online.
The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif, recently announced that, prospective service personnel for this year will have to do their registration with either a national ID card, passport, voter ID or drivers license without which, the registration will be rejected.
Mr. Ussif said, the paperless system introduced by the NSS is the best way to clean up the system. The new system is a paradigm shift from the previous one where the enrollment and registration processes were done manually, creating chaotic scenes at various registration centres.
Read the NSS statement below: