Lunar Eclipse: Rare 'blood moon' visible across Africa

Skywatchers across the continent will be treated to the longest "blood moon" eclipse of the 21st Century on Friday night.
As it rises, during this total eclipse, the moon will turn a striking shade of red or ruddy brown.
The "totality" period, when light from the Moon is totally obscured, will last for one hour, 43 minutes from 20:21GMT.
The reddish glow - or "blood moon" effect - is caused by the fact that while other colours from the sun's light are scattered by the Earth's atmosphere the red wavelength bends around our planet to reach the moon.
At least part of the eclipse is visible from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, most of Asia and South America.
In the UK, rain clouds permitting, the Moon will appear entirely red - fully eclipsed by Earth - from when it rises at 21:00 to 22:15 BST.
On the same night and over the coming days, Mars will be at its closest point to Earth since 2003 - visible as a "bright red star" where skies are clear.
Source: BBC