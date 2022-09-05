‘Red Monday’: Citizen coalition hits the streets over Auditor General's refusal to disallow, surcharge audit infractions (photos)

Members of the Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance today, Monday, September 5 hits the street of Accra asking the Auditor-General to disallow and surcharge audit infractions captured in the 2021 report.
The pressure group marched through principal streets of the national capital from 8 am beginning at the Efua Sutherland Children’s park.
According to the Civil Society Leaders, the protest was to force a stop to the unconstitutional refusal to penalise officials who waste or misappropriate public funds.
This comes on the back of the Audit Service’s latest report disclosing that the country saw financial irregularities to the tune of ¢17 billion.
This was published in the Auditor General’s Report for 2021.
Veteran activist and personal lawyer to Ghana's President joined the protestors.
