Report to headmistress for alternative sanctions – GES makes U-turn on dismissal of Chiana students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has referred the matter of the dismissed students of the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) to the school’s Disciplinary Committee following President Akufo-Addo’s intervention.
In a statement signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES noted that: “The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation by the school’s Disciplinary Committee.
“Thus Management has referred the matter to the school’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal.”
“In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the school for further directions,” the statement added.
The Ministry of Education earlier directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal of the Chiana SHS students for insulting President Akufo-Addo.
The Ministry, in a statement, said its directive follows the intervention of the President.