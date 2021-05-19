Rescue efforts underway to save 3 miners trapped underground at Obuasi mine

Reports coming from Ashanti Region suggest that a vigorous rescue mission is currently ongoing to save three miners of AngloGold Ashanti trapped in a collapsed pit at the mining giant’s Obuasi mine.
According to Luv News, the miners were working underground when the pit caved in.
The identities of the trapped miners are unknown at this time.
The mining giant recently implemented a revitalised safety strategy across the business, with a particular focus on the critical controls needed to eliminate what is called "high consequence, low frequency" events, to avoid incidences like mine traps.
A 2018 study of accidents in Ghana’s mining industry said although there have been improvements in safety performance, the number and severity of mining-related injuries remain high and unacceptable, indicating that further reduction can be achieved.
The study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health examined occupational accident statistics of the Ghanaian mining industry and found that mining equipment was associated with 85% of all injuries and 90% of all fatalities, with mobile equipment, component/part, and hand tools being the leading equipment types.
In addition, mechanics/repairmen, truck operators, and labourers were the most affected ones, and the most dangerous activities included maintenance, operating mobile equipment, and clean up/clearing.
Updates about the ongoing rescue effort at the Obuasi mine of AngloGold Ashanti will be provided when they come through.
New gold reserves have been found at AngloGold's Obuasi mine and has been undergoing a second phase of redevelopment.