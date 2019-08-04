REGSEC urges calm over retrieval of bodies believed to be kidnapped Tadi girls

The Western Regional Security Council, REGSEC has called for calm after the police in the area retrieved some dead bodies believed to be linked to the Takoradi kidnapped girls.
REGSEC in a statement signed by the Regional Minister and Chairman of the council Kwabena Darko-Mensah said they have "taken note of the retrieval of human parts/remains, in a Police operation on 2nd August 2019, from the backyard of an uncompleted building at Kasaworodo previously occupied by Samuel Odeotuk Wills, who is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of the three (3) Takoradi girls."
"The Council commends the Police for not relenting in their investigations and therefore urges them on. Above all, the parents, relatives and the general public in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis especially are entreated to remain calm and await the outcome of the forensic investigations to be conducted on the found human parts, which must be expedited."
The Council further called on the public to provide the police with the needed information to help find the missing girls.
"The co-operation of all and sundry with the security agencies to unravel the matter as well as locate the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls is highly solicited."
