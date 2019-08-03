Police poorly managed discovery of bodies believed to be kidnapped Tadi girls - Ben Boakye

Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy, Ben Boakye has said the police poorly managed the processes leading to the discovery of human remains linked to kidnapped Takoradi girls.
Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy on Joy FM said the police announcement of the discovery before a forensic audit, will heighten the anxiety of the victims’ families and possibly kill their hope.
“The process was poorly managed, Benjamin Boakye said, “going to the place with sirens was wrong,” he added.
Discovery by the Police
A police operation on Friday, August 2 led to the discovery of some bodies which are believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
The operation was carried out in Kasawrodo in the Western region. The bodies which were exhumed had signs suggesting massive sexual abuses.
It is believed the operation by the police was undertaken upon a tip-off in the Community. A medical examination will have to be conducted to verify if indeed the bodies are that of the missing girls.
Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 have gone missing for nearly a year after they were reported kidnapped in the Takoradi metropolis.
