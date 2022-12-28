Road contractors will be paid before end of year – Roads Minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta says a chunk of arrears owed contractors will be paid before the year ends.
“Contractors of this country are doing a yeoman’s job despite all the difficulties, and I want to assure them that government will continue to work in their interest and all their outstanding payments from now onwards will be done from time to time”.
“A chunk of outstanding [payments] are going to be effected before the end of the year and it will continue”.
Mr. Amoako-Atta made the promise when he addressed a gathering at the 2022 Nine Lessons and Carols of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) organised in collaboration with the Roads and Highways ministry.
He also appealed to Ghanaians in areas with roads yet to be fixed to remain calm as the Government works to mobilise resources to undertake massive road construction in the country.
“The people deserve to have good roads. I appeal to all those who haven’t had their turn to be patient and calm,” he said.