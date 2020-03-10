Road Safety Authority calls for public support in curbing road accidents

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is calling for an all hands on deck approach in reducing carnages on our roads.
Yesterday, March 9, 2020, a horrific accident occurred on the Kintampo-Tamale highway claiming 30 lives and burning 27 persons beyond recognition.
The accident involved two buses, a Yutong bus and Benz Sprinter. The Yutong bus reportedly veered off its lane and collided with the sprinter bus causing both vehicles to glow up in flames.
In reaction to the accident which occurred yesterday, the Executive Director of the Authority, May Obiri-Yeboah speaking on Starr FM, called on stakeholders to collaborate and curb the menace of road accidents in the country.
''A lot of these accidents are human-centred. The causes,90% or more are human factors before you come to the nature of roads. Trying to address this, drivers need to be checked at the stations especially the logical aspects of them, every aspect of the driver must be checked to ensure that he is safe to be behind the steer before setting off. Also, those of us who are stakeholders, what we also are supposed to be doing as stakeholders, as human beings what we can make the journey successful. Then our various roads, where road safety must educate the general public and drivers'' .
She further indicated that:'' Also, the engineers how they can look at the proper design of our roads. When it comes to the vehicles, the DVLA check whether the roadworthiness are being laid out properly to ensure that we are getting somewhere. When it comes to enforcement, we must ensure that these are being enforced to ensure safety''.
READ ALSO:Families of Kintampo accident victims hopeful of identifying remains of their relatives
However, Police in Kintampo in the Bono East Region are appealing to the public to assist the service in identifying bodies of the 27 victims who were burnt beyond recognition in yesterday's accident.