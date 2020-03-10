Families of Kintampo accident victims hopeful of identifying remains of their relatives

Police arrest 4 persons over Sogakope Assemblymember's murder The Police have announced that they have arrested four persons in connection…

AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Sudan announce squad for Ghana tie Head coach of the Sudanese national team Hubert Velud has announced his 23-man…

CK Akonnor's lawyer advises Kotoko after winning case against them Lawyer Prosper Yaw Ntow who is the lawyer for Charles Kwablan Akonnor has…

30 burnt beyond recognition in Kintampo-Tamale Highway accident An accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway has seen some 30 people perish.