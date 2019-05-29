Robbery attack : One person shot dead on Tema - Aflao highway

A driver has been shot dead in a robbery attack on the Tema - Aflao highway on Tuesday night, May 28.
According to Joy FM's report on the incident, two armed robbers on motorbike chased the driver of the car and shot him dead at Dowhenya .
An eyewitness said the robbers were shooting indiscriminately during the entire operation and made away with a bay believed to contain a huge sum of money.
"What I saw was that the men came down from the motorbike that entered the gutter during the operation, they were able to remove the motorbike from the gutter and later shot the driver but what I saw was that they went and pick a bag from the back of the car but when they were leaving they were firing warning shots which made us terrified."
