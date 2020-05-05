Royal House Chapel benefits from Zoomlion's free disinfection exercise

Togo's Gnassingbé sworn in for fourth term Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé was sworn for a fourth term on Sunday at a…

19 Burkinabes who entered Ghana illegally repatriated The Ghana Immigration Service has repatriated some 19 Burkinabes who entered…

Supreme Court dismisses case against Ghana-US military cooperation deal The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed a suit asking the court…

La Liga clubs return to training this week La Liga organisers are aiming for a June restart to the season, which was…

MTN records 62% profit growth in 2020 1st quarter MTN recorded profit after tax of about 350 million cedis for the first three…