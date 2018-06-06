SC sets Oct 23 as judgement day for Montie 3 pardon case

The Supreme Court (SC) has set October, 23 2018, to determine the legality of former President John Mahama's decision to set free three National Democratic Congress (NDC) loyalists jailed for criminal contempt in July 2016.
The October judgment is expected to bring to a close a case that has travelled two years after a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyers, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Elikplim L. Agbemava and Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, filed the cases in September 2016.
The three had challenged then President Mahama's decision to pardon Salifu Maase, who was the host of a political talk show on defunct Montie FM, Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn, who were also all panelists on the show.
The three who were peeved over a judgment ordering the Electoral Commission (EC) to delete some invalid names from the Electoral Commission’s voters' register went on air and threatened to "open fire" on some Supreme Court judges should they rule against the deletion of the names.
But angered by then President Mahama’s intervention to pardon the three, the three private citizens of Ghana filed a writ at the SC to overturn the pardon.
Former President Mahama had pardoned the ex convicts known as 'Montie 3' on August 22, 2016, based on powers conferred on him under Article 72 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a statement said.
The three had served nearly a month into their four-month conviction.
