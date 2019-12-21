Scars of the revolution documentary lacks perspective - Col. Aboagye

Conflict analyst Col. Festus Aboagye (RTD) says 'Scars of the revolution' documentary aired by Multimedia lacks perspective.
Speaking on Joy FM's news analysis programme 'NewsFile', the retired colonel said the documentary just picked one portion of the instances to tell the story which he believed is inbalance.
According to him, servicemen were equally victim of the June 4 revolution. Reacting to one of the scenes which were used to highlight human right violations in the documentary, Col. Aboagye said the narration of the pastor's wife in Kumasi contradicts narrations they also heard as servicemen leading to the killing of the pastor.
" I was on a mission and I regret that because it denied me to have the first information about the event, around 1981 I was far away in Kumasi and subsequently in Tamale. So I might have missed a bit of the action, the documentary to the extent that helps to remind society about the ills that we have all gone through is good but the issue I have with the documentary is that it lacks perspective it only narrates the accounts of injustices and so on but the context in which those ills occurred is completely missing and therefore you don't get the right perspective as to how these things happened, secondly, the little that I know about these appeals, the accounts of the ills to the rank and file of servicemen is largely missing from the documentary. When I saw how the pastor's wife was narrating how the husband was killed that was fine, but I was in Kumasi and that was the day the sunset at noon, what happened? there was a major educated oversea, Major Darko whose wife happens to be a member of this church, and I thought that his wife has kept too long at church and he went to church to get the wife so they go home, the narration goes that when he went to the church they may have been an altercation but the pastor pointed the kind of holy stick he was holding at the Major and instantly the church members rushed on him and killed him, in fact, they stoned him to death and left him on the street so the alarm blew in the barracks 4bn and the soldiers went to the church and grabbed the pastor and all the woman was saying was the outcome of what happened. The entire society suffered so to take one segment of society and used their case to tell the story is a bit of an imbalance, even people like as at a point can not stay in the barracks, we needed to go around Opoku Ware to stay with friends for many nights because the soldiers were looking for officers......"
'Scars of the revolution'
Ghanaians embarked on a traumatic and divisive journey into their troubled past starting 2002 when the National Reconciliation Commission began investigating the bloody secrets of dictatorial unconstitutional regimes.
The formula was simple: torturers, killers and their political leaders were to come forward and confess their crimes and that if they did so they would be granted amnesty.
For the victims, there was to be recognition of their suffering and for perpetrators of the crimes, an opportunity to apologise for their actions.
By the end of the process, the slate had to be clean and the past exorcised.