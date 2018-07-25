School feeding caterers to embark on naked picketing at Jubilee House if…

Over one hundred and thirty-four caterers of the School Feeding Programme who were employed during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have threatened to embark on naked picketing at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House if the government fails to response to their demand for payments of their arrears.
The caterers have therefore petitioned the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the National Coordinator of the Ghana National School Feeding Programme to as a matter of urgency, pay what is due them since they have served the state wholeheartedly.
Addressing a press conference on the plights of the caterers, the Leader, Monica Terlabi, explained that they were given contracts within the various MMDCEs to provide meals for the school children, however, the government under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paid part of the second and third term academic year, excluding the first term.
She said since then, every effort has been made to retrieve the money but all have proved futile.
Madam Terlabi said they have legitimate contract agreements with government of which no one, not even the Ministry of Finance, can dispute their claims, and “so we need our monies
She indicates that, they secured loans from the banks which they (the banks) are chasing them every day for their monies.
The caterers are therefore appealing to President Akufo-Addo to act swiftly on the matter and treat it as a national issue and devoid of politics.
