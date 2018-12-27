Gov't to equip security agencies to improve their work

In order to maintain law and order as well as protecting territories of the country, the government has assured that it will equip the country’s security agencies to enable them to deliver on their mandate.
The security services, especially the Ghana Police Service, have expressed concerns over the lack of logistics which they say is hampering the effective delivery of their work.
The Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, in an interview with Citi news, said allocations have been made to these agencies to ensure efficiency.
Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior
“They [Police Officers] could be better positioned. They have something now. They have commitment. A number of them have lost their lives enforcing the law. We can enhance their capacity by giving more resources.”
“Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has given more resources this year to all the institutions, and we are hoping that we will do more by way of equipping them with vehicles, guns, appropriate training above all to make sure that they use them responsibly.”
