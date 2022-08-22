SIM re-registration: Ghanaians complain of late launch of Self Service App

Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their sim cards are complaining of the delay in the launch of the self Service application announced by the Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.
According to some, they do not have the time to queue for registration at the centres, adding that the app would have been very useful but it is still not in and the deadline is getting closer.
Another said the government should be in a hurry to launch the app as they cannot leave their jobs to go and register.
This comes after the Minister on August 31, 2022 announced in a press briefing the preparation of a self-registration app which will enable individuals to register their Sim-cards themselves.
The Minister upon the briefing mentioned the app to be ready by Tuesday, August 2, 2022 but have not till date been launched.
The Minister however said the app will attract a fee of 5-cedis.
“The Sim registration app will be available for download for both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedis surcharge,” she said.
The Minister also announced an extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration to September 30, 2022.
According to her, “non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process, but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it.”
“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement which will give us a full year. Any sim that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving certain services, including voice and data services,” the Minister told the press.