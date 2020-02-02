Six Chinese arrested for allegedly torturing Ghanaian worker at Awutu Bosom Abena

Police in Kasoa has arrested six Chinese nationals for torturing a worker of theirs at a stone quarry at Awutu Bosom Abena in the Central Region.
According to Joy FM's report, the forty-year-old Baba Amadu was allegedly handcuffed, hanged on a tree and beaten with wood till he started vomiting and urinating blood.
Baba Amadu said was instructed to offload stones into a machine, an order given by one of his supervisors at the JF Stone Quarry Limited.
He explained that he was fired that day for supposedly causing one of the stones to hit a supervisor, a development which he strongly denies because he reportedly did due diligence before starting the machine.
He was called to report to work and tortured on arrival.
“When I was ordered to pour the sand into the machine, I complied. No one gave me any counter-instruction. I did not know that my supervisor’s hand was in there. The light had also given the signal that I could discharge the stones. No one was hurt in this process,” he recalled.
Mr Amadu further narrated that: “they told me I was fired and later called me to come back to work only for me to be handcuffed by six people. I was hanged from a tree and beaten with wood. I now see blood when I cough and in my urine.”
Baba Amadu also revealed that shots were fired by the suspects as he hanged from the tree. The suspects who were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police have been granted police enquiry bail.
The Minerals Commission Ghana has also visited the site to assess the situation.
Credit : Myjoyonline