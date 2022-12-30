Soldiers allegedly brutalise masquerader In Takoradi

Some military personnel on guard at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) premises in Takoradi, Western Region, allegedly assaulted some members of a masquerade group who were parading through the streets of the metropolis.
The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
A victim, Roberta Monkah, who narrated the incident, said she had been left with wounds under her right eye following the assault.
“We were in a procession, and someone lighted firecrackers and rushed back to my fiancé and me. Out of nowhere, three soldiers from the Bank of Ghana approached us and started assaulting my fiancé. So it was there I told them that he was not the one who lit it. But out of nowhere, a soldier from behind kicked me, and I fell, and he hit my lower eye with the butt of his gun, leaving blood gushing out,” she narrated to Empire News.
She was then taken to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Hospital in Takoradi for medical treatment.
According to her, upon lodging a complaint at the Takoradi Central Police Station, she was asked to bring a doctor’s report, which she’s yet to obtain, at the cost of GHc500.
The people of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region recently celebrated their annual Ankos Festival.
The festival, also known as the Masquerade Festival, brought together thousands of visitors who massed up at the twin city for the three-day event.
Foreigners in the country for the festive celebrations also participated as they joined the people of Takoradi in colourful costumes to celebrate this year’s festival.
In unison, they sang some popular Ghanaian songs and marched through the principal streets of Takoradi as they displayed their dancing skills.