Family reveals : Ahmed was threatened before his murder

Some family members of murdered Tiger Eye member Ahmed Hussien-Suale have revealed that someone threatened to hire people to kill him before the sad occurrence.
Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unidentified men on a motorbike.
"We were here yesterday when he received a call that one of his children was not well, so he drove out to take the boy to the hospital"
"Just when he left we heard gunshots but thought it was from a firecracker but someone run to our house to tell us our brother has been murdered"
"Somebody actually threatened him but for the sake of the investigations we will not mention any name but somebody actually threatened him and said that he will hire people to kill him" he spoke to Joy News on anonymity.
Ahmed Hussein-Suale was one of Tiger Eye Private Investigations team journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with for a handsome reward.
