SONA 2020: Too many Ghanaians are overweight - Prez. Akufo-Addo laments

President Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to check what they eat on a daily basis because many are overweight.
The President made this known when he was talking about the state of the country's health at the 2020 State of the Nations Address.
"As the nation has made progress in eradicating the communicable diseases that use to be the main cause of mortality, we are in danger of falling into the lifestyle disease trap. Too many of us are overweight and obesity is an increasing problem even among young people, the food we eat, the mode of cooking and the lack of exercise are all having a great impression on our health, we need to take responsibility of our individual health, our health is very much determined by our lifestyle."
Ghana's health sector recently received a major boost when the government commissioned and distributed over 300 Ambulances, over 300 EMT Drivers and support staff and 30 Dispatchers to 275 constituencies nationwide.
The ambulances were procured under the government Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) currently being implemented by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.
However, the Deputy Director in Charge of Operations, for the National Ambulance Service Foster Ansong-Bridjan, said patients will have to pay for fuel in non-emergency situations that require the services of the ambulances.