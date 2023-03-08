SONA 2023: Covid-19 funds were not misused - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that funds for the fight against Covd-19 were not misused.
He said the funds were appropriately used for the purpose of tackling the pandemic adding that "nothing dishonorable was done with the covid funds."
Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, Akufo-Addo said “Covid funds were not misused. It is critical that we do not lose the confidence of the people that the crisis we were all in together was being abused. Nothing dishonourable was done with Covid funds.”
He mentioned among other things that frontline health workers were given 50 percent tax relief for the period. Also, he said, electricity and water tariffs were subsidized for Ghanaians during the period.
This comes on the back of the release of report of a special audit into Ghana’s Covid-19 funds.
The report observed that out of the total amount of GHS21.8 billion that accrued to the Government of Ghana as Covid funds, only GHS11, 750,683,059.11 was spent on COVID-19 activities.
The remaining GHS10, 093,506,126.13, according to the Ministry of Finance was spent on “budget support”.
The report further said some covid funds were mismanaged.
However, the President said the funds were not misused.