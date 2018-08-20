Squatters at Agbogbloshie to face eviction if...AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has given squatters in an around the Agbogbloshie enclave a month to evacuate their structures or face eviction from the Assembly.
The Head of AMA's Public Affairs Department, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana said, the aim of the demolition is to pave way for the Assembly's plans to build a tomato market in the enclave.
"We have planned some meetings and engagement with the leaders to let them understand why the place has been earmarked for tomato sellers", he explianed.
"With the kind of feedback we are getting from the leaders, whatever engagements we are planning with them will yield positive results. We are doing a lot to ensure we mitigate the resistance", Nii Ankrah added.
The exercise, when embarked upon, will affect over 1000 structures along the railway line, the Accra Breweries Company through to the Agbogbloshie station in Accra.
A similar exercise conducted at Old Fadama in 2015 led to the destruction of about 1000 structures and a subsequent riot.
