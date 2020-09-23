Striking nurses expected to suspend strike as NLC holds crunch meeting with their leaders

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association are expected to suspend their strike today September 23, 2020.
This is because the National Labour Commission (NLC) will go into a compulsory arbitration with the leaders of these nurses.
The GRNMA comprising all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs) from Monday, September 21, 2020, withdrew their services to demand improved conditions of service.
The NLC had secured an interim injunction to restrain the group from going ahead with the strike but they defied the court orders and are currently on strike.
The injunction was obtained at the Labour Division Court 1 of the High Court on Friday, September 18, 2020, and will last for ten days.
Though the NLC has secured an injunction to stop the nurses from striking, the latter claims that they have not been officially served.
The NLC says the striking nurses and midwives risk salary deductions for the number of days they have embarked on their illegal strike.
Executive Secretary of the NLC Ofosu Asamoah said their unlawful actions comes with some consequences.
“There is a court order restraining them from embarking on the strike and they have decided to defy the orders of the court and go ahead with their industrial strike. Four things have come to play, first by law when you engage in unlawful strike you should not be paid your salary or anything entitled to you for the period you are on strike.
Two, the proponents of the illegal strike should be responsible for the payment of the wages and salaries of the members engaged in the illegal strike as a result of the declaration by their leadership
Three, if you engaged in the illegal strike… it means that you have abandoned your post unlawfully and if it continues for 10 days or more you can be regarded as abandoning your post and your employer can terminate your appointment
Those who ordered the unlawful strike after the court order has been served and they are aware is contempt of court.”
The strike, however, is expected to be called off after the crunch meeting