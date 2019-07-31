Subsidize cost of LPG to reduce air pollution - Lecturer to gov't

A senior lecturer of the University of Cape Coast, Dr Kofi Amegah is calling on the government to subsidize the cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG to make it more affordable for Ghanaians to reduce air pollution in the country.
According to him, the use of charcoal and wood in homes pollute the air and are also the cause of severe respiratory diseases.
Speaking on Starr FM, Mr Amegah pointed out the need to invest heavily by the government in reducing air pollution
''Do you think the sophisticated businessman in Accra will jump on the public transport to come to work? No, until we improve the system. Our major emissions come from vehicles''.
''We have to change but the government has to assist in the sense that if you want people to stop using charcoal and wood you need to subsidize LPG to become cheaper for them to buy. Again, if I live here and I have to walk 5km to buy LPG its a disincentive, am not going to do that and I'll keep on using my charcoal which I can buy across the street. So we need to make sure that the problems on the supply chain are all eradicated so that people can have easy access''.
Germany supports government to build renewable energy plant
Ghana signed a five million euro grant facility with Germany to build a 400-kilowatt demonstration of hybrid waste to energy plants in July 2019.
The overall objective of the project is to develop waste into energy using hybrid solar PV, biogas and a pyrolysis plant.
The project implementation, which will commence from October 1, 2019, to September 1, 2023.
Healthwise, the treatment of solid waste had a potential benefit ensuring a cleaner environment; stop the transmission of deadly diseases such as cholera and malaria.
The utilisation of the biogas produced as domestic fuels, she said could help reduce indoor air pollution as a result of using charcoal and firewood that cause acute respiratory infection.
