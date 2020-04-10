SUNDA donates toiletries To KATH

Finance Minister expected in Parliament over COVID-19 budget The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be in Parliament today to…

Charles Taylor fires shots at Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players Charles Taylor has fired shots at the current Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko…

Police officer 'accidentally' shot by soldier at Tema discharged A police officer Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge who was shot by a soldier at a…

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah reflects on job Immediate past Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has insisted that he he has…

Elmina Sharks announce two signings Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have announced that they have beefed up…