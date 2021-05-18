Sunyani: 16-year-old female student found hanging in school's dining hall 

A 16-year-old final year student of Miracle Junior High School at Sunyani in the Bono Region, Leticia Kyere Pinaman, has allegedly committed suicide.
The deceased was found hanging Monday evening at the school’s dining hall.
She was found by her colleagues at around 9:30pm. It is not yet clear what might have accounted for the incident.
The Housemistress of the school, Gifty Acheampong said “I was in the kitchen when I heard the students shouting. I rushed there and saw her hanging. So I quickly rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress.”
Confirming the incident, the Sunyani Division Police Crime Officer, DSP Kingsley Wiredu, said his outfit was gathering facts and would brief the media at the appropriate time.
The body of the student has been deposited at the Bono Regional Hospital Morgue.