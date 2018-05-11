Suspected armed robbers petition AG over unfair trial

Three suspected armed robbers - Derrick Danso, Dickson Addal, Prince Owusu and Gbekpor Marvin have petitioned the Attorney General to mediate in what they describe as an unfair and unjustifiable prosecution.
The petition signed by Dr Emmanuel Maurice Ankrah ESQ. of Kuukua Legal Consulting, who is the lawyer for the three suspected armed robbers noted that his clients were wrongfully accused of robbing a judge.
The petition further added that the actual robbers were arrested by the Police and upon interrogation said those who were picked up earlier had nothing to do with the robbery, therefore, they should be freed.
In spite of this revelation, the prosecution kept on keeping the earlier suspects in custody, thereby breaching their fundamental human rights, the petition said.
Portions of the petition read “Our clients were arrested together with the two other accused persons sometime in January 2017 on the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery without any justifiable reasons. They were alleged to have robbed vehicles and other valuables belonging to Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, Francis Torkonoo, Anthony Koduah Bediako and patience Hammond on the 8th December 2016.
“That because of the manner in which the prosecution was conducting the case, the father of our clients wrote a petition dated 16th October 2017 to the Attorney General‘s office laying down the unfair manner in which our clients were being treated.
“That the Attorney General ‘s office wrote a letter dated 15th November 2017 to the police directing them to send the docket to the AG’s office for review but the officers conducting the case have refused to do so.
“That subsequently sometime in December 2017 two individuals namely Kweku Boahin and one Alomatu AKA Tilapia were arrested in Akwatia by the Legon police led by one inspector Brako for attempting to sell a stolen Honda CRV. Upon interrogation by the greater Accra regional CID DSP Ahiamadi and chief inspector Odame the two suspects admitted to being the masterminds of a series of robberies in Accra and mentioned one Isaac Agyeman alias Batman as an accomplice.