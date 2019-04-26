Takoradi abduction: Baby thief sentenced to five years in prison

The baby thief in Takoradi, Rose Mawusi Fiaku has been sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour by the gender court in Sekondi in the Western region.
Rose Mawusi Fiaku, 42, was found guilty of stealing one-year-old Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu at the Takoradi Market Circle.
Her ladyship, Abena Akyen Doku, presided over the case and handed down her sentence after a hospital result demanded by the court during the last court hearing showed the convict was not mentally sound as claimed by mother of the convict.
She had pleaded guilty to the offence. Rose who co-habited with Lawson Lartey, 33 years old, was trying to show proof of the results of her pregnancy to her concubine. On Friday, March 22, 2019, she stole the baby of a market woman at the Takoradi market circle.
Fortunately, a CCTV fixed to the office of the Ghana Home Loans company captured the slim, fair and fairly short woman walking off with the baby hooked over her right hand.
READ ALSO:Takoradi: One-year-old baby abducted at Market Circle
Takoradi abduction: Pregnancy test negative,baby thief' lied
Takoradi abduction: Parents should not trust strangers -Mother of victim
Rose Mawusi Fiaku was arrested Tuesday dawn March 26, 2019, with Lawson Lartey who was also charged with abetment of crime.