Takoradi abduction: Parents should not trust strangers -Mother of victim

The mother of the one-year-old baby who was abducted in Takoradi in the Western region, Nana Akosua Bowaa, has urged parents to be vigilant and desist from trusting strangers.
The one-year-old mother made this comment after her son was found and brought together to reunite with the family. The baby's mother said she has learnt her lesson and would never leave her child in the hands of a stranger again.
The Takoradi Police SWAT team found Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu at Efiakuma in Takoradi with the suspect and a man believed to be her husband yesterday night, March 25 2019.
In an interview with on Starr News mother of the victim, Akosua Bowaa thanked Ghanaians and the Police Service for the support adding that she has been through a lot since her baby went missing on Friday.
''I have been through a lot since my son got missing since last Friday, I thank all who assisted in looking for my son, I thank the Takoradi police for their efforts they have done well,''mother of Mawusi.
The baby's mother, Akosua Bowaa said she had learnt a lot from the incident and would be more vigilant going forward. She also admonished parents not to easily trust strangers who offer their help.
She added that: ''I made a mistake of giving my son to a stranger to even cross the street with him to buy pastries for him. I urge parents to be watchful of people they engage in conversation with. Parents should be alert in the mind and take care of their children they should not easily trust people they don't know''.
Meanwhile, the suspect and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Takoradi police and in police custody to continue investigations into the incident.
This follows last Friday's incident when the suspect who was dressed in a long dress with a veil covering her face pretended to be shopping at the Takoradi market circle and engaged the victim’s mother, Akosua Bowaa, in a conversation to the extent that the two started speaking their local dialect, Ewe.
The suspect requested Akosua Bowaa to hand over her baby boy to her to relieve her of the pressure so she could serve customers better.
The suspect then took the one-year-old boy and his siblings to a nearby pastries shop and bought them some, and later returned the siblings leaving the one-year-old boy with the pastries seller.
The suspect then promised to return the boy but subsequently run away with the boy without the mother noticing.