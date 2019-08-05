DNA test on bodies believed to be kidnapped Tadi girls could take a month - Expert

A case manager at the DNA diagnostic Centre, Olivia Asare says it will take at least a month to find concrete evidence in revealing the identity of the human remains presumed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
On Friday, August 2, 2019, a police operation led to the discovery of some human remains which are believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
The operation was carried out in Kasawrodo in the Western region. It is believed the operation by the police was undertaken upon a tip-off from the Community.
A forensic examination is scheduled to be conducted on the human remains discovered and retrieved from a sewage tank behind the home of the key suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills in the three kidnapped Takoradi girls’ case.
In an interview on Starr FM, a case manager at the DNA forensic centre, Olivia Asare said revealing the identity of the bodies linked to of the 3 missing girls through the forensic test could take at least a month to get the final results to confirm whether or not the remains are that of the missing girls.
''It takes time, these tests take time, If we are not able to get the variable DNA sample we cannot move on to the next step that means we would have to retrace ourselves and go back again to try and get a much better sample which could be not just the bones, it could be the hair, blood (if there are stains of blood on the crime scene) we could work with it. It depends on which sample we have and how viable it is and how quickly we have access to these samples to run the tests. It should be from four weeks upwards, it's not just running a DNA test this entails a lot because it's a criminal case so it won't be a week to get the results. The least time could be a month''.
READ ALSO:
- REGSEC urges calm over retrieval of bodies believed to be kidnapped Tadi girls
- Takoradi kidnapping: Suspects Facebook chats reveal coded language on kidnapping