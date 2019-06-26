A/R: Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl at Zaabo Zongo in the Asokore Mampong municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The suspect, Hajia Fati who is currently in the custody of the Manhyia divisional police command was arrested on Sunday, June 16, 2019, by the locals and handed over to the police.
The Assembly member for the area, Alhaji Mohammed Bawa told Kumasi FM that the woman, after her arrest, claimed the girl was her daughter.
The suspect, however, run out of luck as the woman who questioned her after the arrest was a paternal auntie of the child.
The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, confirmed to Elisha Adarkwah that the suspect is currently in their custody.
She will soon be arraigned.
Kidnapping has become rampant in the country in the last few months and security services have been on the heels of many kidnappers.
Recently in the Ashanti Region, an Indian was kidnapped but later rescued by the police. The latest kidnapping in the region was the kidnap of two Canadian girls. The National security collaborated with police personnel in Kumasi to help rescue the girls.
The three kidnapped Takoradi girls have still not been found as the search continues.
READ ALSO: