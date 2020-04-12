Tamale Teaching Hospital suspends some services as part of measures to limit spread of COVID-19

The Tamale Teaching has suspended some services as part of their measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Northern Region.
The facility is part of the designated treatment centres earmarked by the Ghana Health Service.
After a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) was made to the hospital by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Chief Executive Officer of the facility Dr Karim Mumuni said a lot of resources have been put in the fight against COVID-19 hence the suspension of some services.
"We have suspended some services because we have had to put a lot of resources into the COVID-19 fight which could have been put in other areas, we have closed most of our entry points so we can monitor and screen people who come in".
The Northern Region has so far recorded 10 cases. Recently some 36 staff of the hospital were quarantined and later tested negative for the deadly virus.
This was after some 10 Guinean nationals all tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 10 April 2020, 23:00 HRS, a total of 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 being positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.
The breakdown of the 408 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 394 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.
Of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.