17 perish, 45 injured in accident on Tamale-Kintampo Highway At least some seventeen people have perished after a bus in which they were…

Former Managing Director of Radio Gold Baffoe-Bonnie dead Former Managing Director of one of Ghana's oldest radio station Radio Gold,…

Wa: 2 dead, 1 injured in tanker explosion Two persons have died in Wa in the Upper West Region after a tanker explosion…

Tap into youth potential – John Kumah Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah has…