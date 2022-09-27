Tema Traditional Council bans social gatherings for Tema Mantse funeral

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has announced a ban on funerals and other outdoor social events associated with noise making effective Sunday, October 1, 2022 to Monday, October 31, 2022.
Being that families who have lost their loved ones must halt all burial proceedings, so as other outdoor events such as engagements, weddings, outdoor crusades/conventions and other merry-making activities.
The directives form part of activities put in place by the TTC towards the final funeral rites for the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.
Communities involved in the ban includes Tema Manhean (Newtown), Communities One to 12, the various divisional areas including Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Adjei Kojo, Klangon, Sakumono and Adjeiman have been advised to adhere to the directives as set out by the TTC as part of the final funeral rites for the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.
In a statement, TTC added that further proceedings lined up for the funeral would be announced for all residents, both home and abroad to join the chiefs and people of Tema, to give the Paramount Chief, a befitting funeral.