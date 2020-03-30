There is enough food for the Covid-19 lockdown period - Agric Minister assures

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie has assured Ghanaians that there is enough food supply in the country for the lockdown period.
According to the Minister, due to government's flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, the country has more than enough to take care of the citizens in this period.
His comments come after the panic buying over the weekend with the aim of stocking their homes in compliance to the President's directive of a partial lockdown in the Greater Accra and Ashanti region which took effect today in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Addressing a news briefing in Accra today March 30 2020, the Agric Minister said there is enough food to satisfy Ghanaians during and after the lockdown period.
''I am assuring the people of Ghana that in spite of what is happening now with the pandemic ,there is more than enough food in the system to see us through this difficult period. The mad rush in our markets to stock up our food and spike in prices that everyone is complaining about is totally uncalled for. Thanks to planting for food and jobs, this country has more than enough to take care of the citizens in this period. The aggravation which has been on for this mad rush because of fear is of shortage is totally unnecessary because Ghana is an exporter of food to neighboring countries.''
Again, the Agric Minister reiterated that the food chain is exempted from the lockdown which was announced by the President last Friday, March 27 2020.
''The food chain is exempted. I am talking about the kenkey sellers, waakye sellers, restaurants, markets are not part of the lockdown whether in Accra or Greater Kumasi and all other areas. Farmers are free to go about their duties. Transporters should go about their normal duties of transporting fertilizers to the markets. Food can be traded in all markets across the country''.
He urged Ghanaians not to waste money on unnecessary stock of food because the food will always be there, adding there is no need to stock up.
Meanwhile, Consumers have also complained of price inflation of food items by traders as a result of high demand.