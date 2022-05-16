Threats of terrorist attacks: Churches must be more cautious- Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has advised churches to be security conscious in the wake of terrorist attacks in the sub-region.
The caution follows a directive by the National Security to the churches to be on the lookout for possible terror attacks.
The General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, said “we have received the directive from the National Security and we have passed the information to our members”.
“They are also going to pass it on to their congregation. They should be on an alert. They should be more cautious. They must look out for strange persons and actions in our midst”.
Rev Fayose said “this is not the first time we are receiving such messages so member churches have prepare”.
He advised that “they [churches and worship centres] must have security guards and CCTV cameras in their premises”.
“The most important thing is the human element. We must be watchful. Be vigilant”.
Rev Fayose urged that “pastors are to sensitize their churches”.
“Anytime they see strange persons or strange objects, they should raise an alert or alarm. We must engage that person a little more. We must put one person on that strange person a little more. That is not to say drive that person away, but it is a way of being more welcoming”, he said on 3FM.
Following the activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries, especially Burkina Faso and Tog, Ghana’s National Security cautioned churches against possible similar attacks.
The National Security said measures have been instituted in order to forestall these attacks however; the churches must also be on alert.
The measures instituted include installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies.