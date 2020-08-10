Three persons arrested after clash between NDC, NPP supporters in Bono

Police in the Bono region has arrested three people after clash between NDC and NPP supporters leading to the death of one person.
Bono Regional Police PRO Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong said the three persons are being transferred to the regional office for investigations to commence.
"A group of people fighting each other was brought to the attention of the leadership and we called our re-enforcement to come in to stop them. When we went there none of them was listening to anyone so it was fighting for all, they were fighting each other.
"Now we have arrested three persons for onward transfer to the regional office for investigations to begin."
There has been a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.
The clash according to reports has led to the death of one person and two other persons sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.
This clash happened on August 8, 2020 and the injured person are currently receiving treatment at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.
Further reports say the clash occurred at the Dormaa West District office of the Electoral Commission during the first day of the mop-up voters’ registration exercise where there was a disagreement between the two factions.
The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Mr Ali Maiga Halidu confirmed the incident in an interview with Graphic Online.
He confirmed the death of one Kofi Stephen adding that he was a member of the NPP while one of the injured was from the side of the NPP and the other from the NDC.
According to him, the gunshots that killed Kofi Stephen and injured the two others were fired by the security personnel.
A video of the incident showed that a vehicle and some motorbikes were torched in the process.
It is unclear what started the confusion that led to violent clashes.
This incident comes to join the list of several violent incidents that were witnessed during the Electoral Commission’s just ended voter registration exercise.