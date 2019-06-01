Torrential rains kill family of five in Western Region

Five persons from the same family were killed at Ngyiresia, a fishing community in the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis after their building collapsed on them after several hours of rain.
Bodies of the siblings including a baby of the oldest sibling have been deposited at the Essikadu Government Hospital.
James Obeng, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly NADMO boss, who confirmed this tragedy to CONNECT FM’s OMANBAPA morning show host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson says the victims are between the ages of 1 and 17.
They met their untimely death after about 7 hours of torrential rains in the metropolis on Friday, May 31, believed to have weakened the building they were sleeping in which eventually collapsed on them.
The victims were sleeping in the chamber while their parents were sleeping in the hall when the incident occurred.
The sixth victim, is responding to treatment at the same facility.
Source: CONNECT FM 97.1/3news.com