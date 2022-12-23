Tuesday, December 27 and Monday, January 2 declared public holidays

The Ministry of the Interior have declared Tuesday, December 27, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023 as public holidays.
The two days have been declared holidays because the Statutory Public Holidays, Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023 both fall on Sundays.
“In view of that, His Excellency, the President, has by Executive Instrument (EI) declared Tuesday, 27th December, 2022 and Monday, 2nd January, 2023 as public holidays,” a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery explained.
“Monday, 26th December, 2022, Tuesday, 27th December, 2022 and Monday, 2nd January, 2023 are public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) and Sunday, January 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day) have also been declared Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such.